Regulatory impact assessment and EU law transposition in the Western Balkans

A comparative analysis of the practice of ex ante assessment of regulatory proposals and EU law transposition
Working paper

Bagrat Tunyan
SIGMA Papers
Tunyan, B. (2021), “Regulatory impact assessment and EU law transposition in the Western Balkans: A comparative analysis of the practice of ex ante assessment of regulatory proposals and EU law transposition”, SIGMA Papers, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2cbdb615-en.
