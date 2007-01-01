This study provides a comparative analysis of the public procurement review and remedies systems of Member States. Twenty-four separate overviews of public procurement systems in the 24 participating Member States were produced on the basis of national responses to a detailed questionnaire. An in-depth review of these country system overviews provided the comparative analysis portion of this study.
Public Procurement Review and Remedies Systems in the European Union
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Abstract
