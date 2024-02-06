Skip to main content
Public Administration in Ukraine

Assessment against the Principles of Public Administration
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/078d08d4-en
OECD
OECD (2024), Public Administration in Ukraine: Assessment against the Principles of Public Administration, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/078d08d4-en.
