Implementing the EU Directives on the selection of economic operators in public procurement procedures

This Paper analyses and presents the implementation of new procurement tools relating to the choice of participants in public procurement procedures in selected EU member countries, based on the EU Directives, in order to provide examples to SIGMA’s partner countries. A detailed analysis of policies and rules, as well as practical examples, offers guidance on issues such as how to reduce over bureaucratic requirements and the cost of participation for economic operators; how contracting authorities can simplify and streamline the process of verification of information provided by economic operators; how other state authorities (tax offices, courts, etc.) can support contracting authorities; to establish official lists of economic operators; and how to use blacklists and under what conditions. The study gives a detailed overview of the provisions of the EU Directives on mandatory and discretionary grounds for exclusion, self-cleaning, selection of economic operators, self-certification, means of proof, official lists and blacklisting. It presents several practical examples of the transposition of those provisions into the national legislation of selected EU member countries.