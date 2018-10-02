Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Implementing the EU Directives on the selection of economic operators in public procurement procedures

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f511e46f-en
Authors
Marian Lemke, Susie Smith, Teja Kolar, Małgorzata Stachowiak
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lemke, M. et al. (2018), “Implementing the EU Directives on the selection of economic operators in public procurement procedures”, SIGMA Papers, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f511e46f-en.
Go to top