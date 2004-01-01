Skip to main content
Financing Global and Regional Public Goods Through ODA

Analysis and Evidence from the OECD Creditor Reporting System
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/030687754666
Authors
Helmut Reisen, Marcelo Soto, Thomas Weithöner
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Reisen, H., M. Soto and T. Weithöner (2004), “Financing Global and Regional Public Goods Through ODA: Analysis and Evidence from the OECD Creditor Reporting System”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 232, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/030687754666.
