‘Fair’ and ‘equitable’ treatment provisions in investment treaties

This note statistically describes the treaty approaches and designs observed with respect to clauses on ‘fair’ and ‘equitable’ treatment in investment treaties.8 It sets out: How ‘fair’ and ‘equitable’ treatment clauses in treaties concluded by the 99 jurisdictions that are invited to participate in the OECD-hosted work programme on the Future of Investment Treaties used to frame the ‘fair’ and ‘equitable’ clauses in earlier decades; which designs have developed and proliferated more recently and how they circumscribe obligations to afford ‘fair’ and ‘equitable’ treatment; and to what extent these newer designs are observed in individual jurisdictions’ and the collective treaty samples.