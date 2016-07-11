Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Exchange on Tax Rulings XML Schema

User Guide for Tax Administrations
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/025f87ad-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Exchange on Tax Rulings XML Schema: User Guide for Tax Administrations, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/025f87ad-en.
Go to top