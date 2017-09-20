Exchange on Tax Rulings Status Message XML Schema

Under BEPS Action 5, participating jurisdictions have agreed to regularly exchange information on certain tax rulings (ETR). From an IT perspective, jurisdictions will rely on the ETR XML Schema, developed at the level of the OECD as part of BEPS Action 5, for exchanging the information with each other. As the information to be provided through the ETR XML Schema may contain errors, caused by either an incorrect file preparation and/or by incomplete or inaccurate record information, work has been taken up at the level of the OECD with a view to developing a common XML Schema for providing the sending Competent Authorities with information as to such file and record errors in a structured manner. As a result of that work, this document contains the structure of the ETR Status Message XML Schema, as well as a User Guide setting out the practical guidelines for using the XML Schema.