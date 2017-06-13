Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Developing Effective Working Relationships Between Supreme Audit Institutions and Parliaments

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d56ab899-en
Authors
Bianca Brétéché, Alastair Swarbrick
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Brétéché, B. and A. Swarbrick (2017), “Developing Effective Working Relationships Between Supreme Audit Institutions and Parliaments”, SIGMA Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d56ab899-en.
Go to top