The period of democratic transition began in November 1989 and was mainly defined by the following events: the ending of the totalitarian rule of the Communist Party on 17 November 1989; the beginning of the reconstruction of state administration and the centralized economic system in January 1990; the first democratic parliamentary elections to the Federal Assembly, the Czech National Council and the Slovak National Council in June 1990; the dissolution of the Federation on 1 January 1993; and the subsequent establishment of a public management system for the newly independent Czech Republic.
Czech Republic
Working paper
Sigma Public Management Profiles
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 May 2004
-
Working paper1 May 2004
-
Working paper1 December 2003
-
Working paper1 November 2003
-
Working paper1 November 2003
-
Working paper1 November 2003
-
Working paper1 November 2003
-
Working paper1 October 2003
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
1 February 2024
-
15 December 2023