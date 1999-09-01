The period of democratic transition began in November 1989 and was mainly defined by the following events: the ending of the totalitarian rule of the Communist Party on 17 November 1989; the beginning of the reconstruction of state administration and the centralized economic system in January 1990; the first democratic parliamentary elections to the Federal Assembly, the Czech National Council and the Slovak National Council in June 1990; the dissolution of the Federation on 1 January 1993; and the subsequent establishment of a public management system for the newly independent Czech Republic.