Country-by-Country Reporting Status Message XML Schema

Under BEPS Action 13, participating jurisdictions have agreed to automatically exchange Country-by-Country (CbC) Reports on an annual basis. From an IT perspective, jurisdictions will rely on the CbC XML Schema, developed at the level of the OECD as part of BEPS Action 13, for exchanging the CbC Reports with each other. As the information to be provided through the CbC XML Schema may contain errors, caused by either an incorrect file preparation and/or by incomplete or inaccurate record information, work has been taken up at the level of the OECD with a view to developing a common XML Schema for providing the sending Competent Authorities with information as to such file and record errors in a structured manner. As a result of that work, this document contains the structure of the CbC Status Message XML Schema, as well as a User Guide setting out the practical guidelines for using the XML Schema.