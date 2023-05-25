Climate Change and Plastics Pollution

These Policy Highlights provide a forward-looking perspective to address the interactions between climate change and plastics, drawing on the two OECD Global Plastics Outlook reports. The Global Plastics Outlook: Economic Drivers, Environmental Impacts and Policy Options quantifies current trends (up to 2019) in plastics use, waste generation, plastic[1]related GHG emissions and leakage, and identifies four policy levers to curb the environmental impacts of plastics. The Global Plastics Outlook: Policy Scenarios to 2060 presents a set of coherent projections on plastics to 2060, including plastics use and waste as well as the environmental impacts linked to plastics and plastic-related GHG emissions. By identifying policy scenarios on climate and plastics, the Outlooks allow for a better understanding of the interactions and complementarities between the two environmental challenges.