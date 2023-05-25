Skip to main content
Climate Change and Plastics Pollution

Synergies between two crucial environmental challenges - Policy Highlights
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1e83db61-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Climate Change and Plastics Pollution: Synergies between two crucial environmental challenges - Policy Highlights, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1e83db61-en.
