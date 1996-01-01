The purpose of this volume is to provide a reference book and a training manual for public administrators in the transitional economies, and in particular for officials with budgeting and policy-making responsibilities. The book is a follow-up to the Multicountry Seminar in Ljubljana (1-2 April 1996). It compiles the papers that were presented at the seminar in a format suitable for use as a reference book or training manual. For example, at the beginning of each part the reader will find an explanation of terms intended to facilitate understanding and consultation, along with brief summaries and notes comparing the systems and experiences presented in the articles. Similarly, after each article the reader is directed to ready sources of further information.