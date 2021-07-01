Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Expert Group on Governance Responses to Mis- & Disinformation

In addition to its data collection and analysis activities, the Resource Hub facilitates dialogue and information-sharing via the informal OECD Expert Group on Governance Responses to Mis- and Disinformation. The Expert Group is co-chaired by France and the United States, and it brings together stakeholders from across governments to discuss developments in the field.

Network
Go to top