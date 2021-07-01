This conference brought together leaders from government, business, and civil society to identify effective policy responses to the urgent challenges our democracies face in the information space. Conversations focused on government architecture and coordination mechanisms, efforts to build societal resilience, and regulatory responses.
OECD Expert Group on Governance Responses to Mis- & Disinformation
In addition to its data collection and analysis activities, the Resource Hub facilitates dialogue and information-sharing via the informal OECD Expert Group on Governance Responses to Mis- and Disinformation. The Expert Group is co-chaired by France and the United States, and it brings together stakeholders from across governments to discuss developments in the field.