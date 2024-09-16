The OECD's Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN) is a regional anti-corruption programme established under the OECD's Working Group on Bribery. ACN supports countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in their fight against corruption by providing a regional forum for promoting anti-corruption activities, facilitating engagement and sharing good practices.
ACN plenary meeting 2024
- Date
- 16-19 September 2024
- Location
- Paris, France
About
OECD ACN Plenary
23rd Monitoring Meeting and 29th Steering Group Meeting
The OECD's Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN) plenary meeting will be held on 16-19 September at OECD headquarters in Paris, France.
The plenary meeting will include the 23rd Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP) monitoring meeting and the 29th ACN Steering Group meeting.
The 23rd monitoring meeting will discuss the IAP Fifth Round of Monitoring Reports on Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Following presentations of draft monitoring reports, two or three rapporteur countries will be assigned to each monitored country to ask additional questions.
During its 29th meeting, the Steering Group will review the activities carried out in 2024 and the work plan for 2025. The meeting will include a Regional Dialogue session on anti-corruption policy using the draft Pilot Regional Outlook Report as the basis for discussion. There will also be presentations from the OECD, international and donor organisations relevant to the ACN region.
Agenda
The meetings will take place in person at the OECD Conference Centre in Paris, France.
Online participation will be provided upon request.
The time zone for all agenda items is CET and the working languages are English and Russian.
Chair: Mr Drago Kos, Chair of the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan
09:30–09:45
Opening
09:45–12:00
IAP Fifth Round of Monitoring – Kazakhstan
13:15–15:30
IAP Fifth Round of Monitoring – Kyrgyzstan
15:45–18:00
IAP Fifth Round of Monitoring – Mongolia
Chair: Mr Drago Kos, Chair of the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan
09:30–11:45
IAP Fifth Round of Monitoring – Tajikistan
13:00–15:15
IAP Fifth Round of Monitoring – Uzbekistan
09:30–10:00
Opening
Mr Carmine Di Noia, Director, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, OECD
XX, Director for Public Governance, OECD (TBC)
10:00–12:00
Regional Dialogue discussion based on the Pilot Regional Anti-Corruption Outlook Report
13:15–13:45
Overview of the implemented and planned activities under the Work Programme 2023-2026:
Discussion
Overview of the implemented and planned activities under the Work Programme 2023-2026 (cont.):
Discussion
14:15–14:45
Overview of the implemented and planned activities under the Work Programme 2023-2026 (cont.):
Discussion
14:45–15:15
Overview of the implemented and planned activities under the Work Programme 2023-2026 (cont.):
Discussion
15:30–15:45
Discussion
16:00–16:45
Discussion
16:45–17:00
|Next steps and upcoming meetings
