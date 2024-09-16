ACN plenary meeting 2024

OECD ACN Plenary

23rd Monitoring Meeting and 29th Steering Group Meeting

The OECD's Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN) plenary meeting will be held on 16-19 September at OECD headquarters in Paris, France.

The plenary meeting will include the 23rd Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP) monitoring meeting and the 29th ACN Steering Group meeting.

The 23rd monitoring meeting will discuss the IAP Fifth Round of Monitoring Reports on Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Following presentations of draft monitoring reports, two or three rapporteur countries will be assigned to each monitored country to ask additional questions.

During its 29th meeting, the Steering Group will review the activities carried out in 2024 and the work plan for 2025. The meeting will include a Regional Dialogue session on anti-corruption policy using the draft Pilot Regional Outlook Report as the basis for discussion. There will also be presentations from the OECD, international and donor organisations relevant to the ACN region.