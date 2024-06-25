OECD Local Skills Week 2024: Talent for the twin transitions

Is talent the new oil?

While oil is finite and subject to depletion, talent is renewable and can be developed, attracted and retained. The green and digital "twin" transition is having a profound impact on the way policies can best nurture talent. Reshaping skills is important for this development. In some OECD regions, as many as 30% of jobs already require green tasks. In the context of the twin transition, cities and regions face major decisions regarding workforce development.



“OECD Local Skills Week 2024: Talent for the twin transition” will serve as a pivotal platform to renew the policy dialogue on adult skills policies. The first edition of Local Skills Week took place in the wake of the COVD-19 when the labour market landscape was uncertain and still emerging from crisis. The 2024 edition will convene local policy makers, social partners and practitioners to discuss the challenges and opportunities that the twin transition will bring for talent.



Participants will have the opportunity to attend a variety of online sessions over the course of 25-27 June 2024. Sessions will explore the actions city and local leaders are taking to prepare local labour markets and adult learning systems. This event is made possible by the generous support of the JPMorgan Chase Foundation.

