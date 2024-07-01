Crude oil production is defined as the quantities of oil extracted from the ground after the removal of inert matter or impurities. It includes crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and additives. This indicator is measured in thousand tonne of oil equivalent (toe).Crude oil is a mineral oil consisting of a mixture of hydrocarbons of natural origin, yellow to black in colour, and of variable density and viscosity. NGLs are the liquid or liquefied hydrocarbons produced in the manufacture, purification and stabilisation of natural gas. Additives are non-hydrocarbon substances added to or blended with a product to modify its properties, for example, to improve its combustion characteristics (e.g. MTBE and tetraethyl lead).Refinery production refers to the output of secondary oil products from an oil refinery.
