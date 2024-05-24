Skip to main content
Nourishing Equality: Transforming Food Systems for Healthy and Affordable Diets

In this episode of the SWAC/OECD podcast series Women Leading Change, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, explores key strategies to achieve this goal. She discusses diversifying diets with more locally sourced, nutrient-dense indigenous foods that require fewer resources to grow and are climate-resilient.

 

