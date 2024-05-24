Nourishing Equality: Transforming Food Systems for Healthy and Affordable Diets

How can food systems be transformed so that healthy and affordable diets are accessible to all?



In this episode, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, explores key strategies to achieve this goal. She discusses diversifying diets with more locally sourced, nutrient-dense indigenous foods that require fewer resources to grow and are climate-resilient. Another critical approach is boosting productivity gains and market access of smallholder farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises through finance, training, and support for innovation. Additionally, Ndidi emphasises the importance of promoting women’s empowerment and investing in their nutritional literacy to enable healthier household dietary choices. A renowned expert on African agriculture and nutrition, Ndidi shares her insights as President and CEO of the ONE Campaign, founder of LEAP Africa, and co-founder of AACE Foods and Sahel Consulting.