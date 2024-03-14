Skip to main content
OECD Hub on Information Integrity: Joining forces to fight dis- and misinformation

The OECD Hub on Information Integrity is a peer learning platform for sharing knowledge, data, and analysis of government approaches to tackling mis- and disinformation. It gives countries the information and tools they need to respond to global information and foreign interference challenges.


OECD work in this space will also provide a platform for cooperation, where decision makers, along with representatives of civil society, academia and the private sector meet to discuss challenges, share good practices and find effective solutions.

