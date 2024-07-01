Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français
Putting research into action

OECD Trento Centre for Local Development

The Trento Centre works "from data to practice" to provide strategic advice and capacity building to enhance local policy implementation. Building on the granular analysis of our Spatial Productivity Lab and leveraging Trento and other communities as "living labs", we have been developing innovative and effective approaches to local development for over 20 years.

Lear more about us
Go to top