Placed-based policy analysis and advice at the OECD Trento Centre

In the wake of global health, economic and geopolitical crises, OECD countries are facing new transitions, including new forms of work and widening labour shortages, alongside ongoing megatrends such as digitalisation, climate change and population ageing.

These changes are affecting people, places and firms in different ways, highlighting the need for future-proof development solutions, particularly in local labour markets.

To achieve maximum effectiveness, it is essential that policies are attuned to the diverse political, economic and social landscapes at the sub-national level, advocating tailored place-based policies rather than a “one-size-fits-all” approach. Collaboration between different levels of government and the strengthening of local institutional capacity are also crucial. Such strategies are key to ensuring a rapid, inclusive and well-designed recovery that empowers communities to adapt and thrive amidst global change.