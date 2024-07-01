OECD Roundtable on Smart Cities and Inclusive Growth

By leveraging digital technologies and data, smart cities provide an opportunity to boost citizen well-being and deliver more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive urban environments. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies may be a game changer in modernising urban development by supporting decision-making, facilitating efficiency gains, promoting citizens’ engagement, and improving environmental sustainability through data analysis. That is why digital technologies and AI are at the heart of many national, regional and local policies and strategies to mobilise public and private investments and research. However, technology as such does not make a city ‘smart’, but rather how technology is used as part of a broader urban development policy. High expectations have been placed on digital technologies and AI to foster well-being, improve quality of life, or promote social inclusion in cities. However, their application in urban development is fraught with risks such as data privacy and job destruction that could jeopardise socio-economic and territorial cohesion.