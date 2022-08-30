Country comparison and cross-cutting analysis

The CEFIM programme builds upon the OECD’s strong experience in working with governments, policy makers and private sector actors to build evidence-based analysis of the policy frameworks and market conditions that affect the finance and investment environment for clean energy. In addition to country specific work through our CEFIM programme activities, we aim to provide a forum and knowledge hub to improve knowledge around experiences with the different solutions being applied to mobilise capital for clean energy projects globally. This includes cross-cutting analysis and events that share global good practices on a range of topics relevant for clean energy finance.



The CEFIM programme works across eight emerging economies to strengthen enabling conditions for renewable energy and energy efficiency finance and investment.