Global Forum’s annual meeting to highlight how transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes can reinforce a fair and inclusive post-pandemic recovery

12/11/2021 - The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes will hold its 2021 plenary meeting virtually on 17-19 November. The meeting will bring together members, partners and observers of the Forum for three days of discussions.

The opening session on Wednesday 17 November will be broadcast live from 12:00 to 14:45 CET (Paris time). High-level speakers will include:

Ms Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance, Indonesia

Mr Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General, OECD

Mr Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, attached to the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, France

Mr Richard Tusabe, Minister of State in charge of National Treasury, Rwanda

Mr Masatsugu Asakawa, President, Asian Development Bank

Mr Benjamin Angel, Tax Director, Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission

Mr Pascal Saint-Amans, Director, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

The meeting will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Global Forum's capacity-building programme, which has been empowering developing jurisdictions in their fight against tax evasion and other illicit financial flows since 2011, helping them enhance domestic resource mobilisation.

The second edition of the Peer Review of the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information will be published on Wednesday 17 November, at 12:00 CET (Paris time). The report presents the latest conclusions of the peer reviews of the legal frameworks put in place by the 102 jurisdictions committed to automatic exchange since 2017, 2018 or 2019.

The Global Forum is a multilateral framework for tax transparency and information sharing, within which over 160 jurisdictions participate on an equal footing. The Global Forum monitors and peer reviews the implementation of the international standards of Exchange of Information on Request and Automatic Exchange of Information.

Requests for advance copies of the peer review report or interviews should be directed to Lawrence Speer (tel. +33 1 4524 7970) or the OECD’s media division (tel. +33 1 4524 9700).

In asking to receive copies under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.