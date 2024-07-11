OECD to release Corporate Tax Statistics 2024 on Thursday 11 July

The OECD will publish its annual overview on corporate tax systems and Multinational Enterprises’ tax and economic activities on Thursday 11 July 2024, at 11:00 CEST (9:00 GMT).

Corporate Tax Statistics 2024 provides data on corporate tax systems in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions worldwide, including statutory and effective tax rates, withholding taxes and tax treaties, corporate tax revenues and detailed information on Multinational Enterprises’ international activities, as well as aggregated Country by Country data shared between companies and tax authorities.

Journalists can request an advance copy of Corporate Tax Statistics 2024, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD’s embargo procedures, by e-mailing embargo@oecd.org. Advance copies will be sent out 24 hours before the launch.

Analysis and data from Corporate Tax Statistics 2024 will be available at: https://oe.cd/corptaxstats.

