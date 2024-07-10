OECD to present latest assessment of regulatory environments in countries worldwide on Wednesday 10 July

Regulatory environments that promote competition can deliver benefits across economies and societies. By encouraging the entry and growth of new and innovative businesses, competition raises the incentives for firms to innovate and adopt leading technologies. Competitive product markets improve productivity, employment, and living standards.

The OECD Product Market Regulation Indicators assess the alignment of a country’s regulatory framework with international best practices. An economy-wide indicator measures the distortions to competition that can be induced by the regulatory barriers to entry and expansion faced by firms across the economy, as well as by the involvement of the state in the economy. Sector-specific indicators measure these distortions in particular sectors.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will present the latest update to the OECD Product Market Regulation (PMR) Indicators during a hybrid event with OECD Chief Economist Alvaro Pereira on Wednesday 10 July 2024, starting at 14:00 CEST (12:00 GMT). Two panel discussions will assess country experiences designing pro-competition reforms and the impact of PMR reforms on economic performance.

Go here for a full agenda and registration information.

The OECD PMR indicators have been a leading metric for assessing regulatory settings for 25 years, providing a key determinant of long-run growth. The 2024 update reports on the state of play in all OECD member states as well as in nine other leading economies. Individual country notes provide more detailed information on country-specific developments.

Journalists can request advance access to the updated OECD Product Market Regulation indicators, including the individual Country Notes, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD’s embargo procedures, by e-mailing embargo@oecd.org. Advance copies will be sent out 24 hours before the launch.

Analysis and data from the OECD Product Market Regulation Indicators will be available at: https://oe.cd/pmr.

For further information, journalists are invited to contact Lawrence Speer or the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 97 00).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

