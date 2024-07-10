OECD to release its Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions - 2024 results

On 10 July 2024, the OECD will publish the results of its second edition of the Survey on Drivers of Trust in the Public Institutions.

The Trust Survey is an exhaustive cross-national gauge of what drives public trust in democratic governments. Following the inaugural 2021 survey, 30 OECD countries participated in the second edition in 2023.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will introduce the report with opening remarks in an online event starting at 13:30 CEST on 10 July 2024, followed by a presentation of analysis and findings by OECD Director for Public Governance Elsa Pilichowski. A subsequent roundtable discussion will include:

· Mario Marcel Cullel, Minister of Finance, Chile

· Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Minister of Local and Regional Government, Finland

· Paschal Donohue, Minister for Public Expenditure, National Plan Delivery and Reform, Ireland

The online event will be in English, with French interpretation. Journalists are invited to sign up to participate in the online event via this link.

Media requests to receive the report under embargo prior to release should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.

For further information on the survey and the launch event, contact Yumiko Yokokawa at the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 97 00) or Sara Sreberny-Mohammadi at the OECD Directorate for Public Governance.

