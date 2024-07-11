OECD to launch the Economic Survey of Korea on 11 July

The OECD will present a new Economic Survey of Korea on Thursday 11 July. The Survey examines Korea’s economic performance in the face of global and internal challenges and provides a growth outlook and policy recommendations.

Vincent Koen, Head of Division, Country Studies of the OECD Economics Department will present the Survey’s key messages and take questions at a press conference at MOEF Briefing room (42 Doum 6-ro, Sejong, Republic of Korea), starting at 15:00 KST (08:00 CEST) on Thursday 11.



Journalists are invited to register their attendance by emailing Jeehyun Sung at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, jeeeee629@korea.kr, with your nationality, full name, date of birth, gender, affiliation, personal contact information, and the type of vehicle and the license plate number if necessary. Registrations will close at 12:00 AM, 5 July.

Please note:



Journalists wishing to attend must register in advance and present photo-ID (passport or residence card) and an official press card.

Please allow us about 15 minutes for equipment security checks.

The Survey will be published at 15:00 KST (08:00 CEST) at the following link, which can be included in news articles: https://www.oecd.org/economy/korea-economic-snapshot/.



Journalists can request a copy of the Survey under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD’s embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org. Embargoed copies will be sent out 24 hours before the launch.

For any other information, journalists are invited to contact the OECD Regional Media and Social Media Officer Yumiko Yokokawa (+33 1 45 24 81 18). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form .



