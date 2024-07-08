OECD to launch the Economic Survey of Austria on Monday 8 July

The OECD will present its latest Economic Survey of Austria on Monday 8 July 2024. The Survey examines Austria’s economic performance in the face of global and domestic challenges and provides a growth outlook and policy recommendations.
To present the Survey’s key findings and take questions during a press conference OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will be joined by:
- Magnus Brunner, Minister of Finance, Austria
- Leonore Gewessler, Minister for Climate Action, Austria
- Martin Kocher, Minister of Labour and Economy, Austria
At the Federal Ministry of Finance, Bundesministerium für Finanzen, Johannesgasse 5,1010 Vienna, at 11:30 CEST (09:30 GMT) on Monday 8 July.
Journalists wishing to participate on-site are invited to register by e-mail to this address. Questions about the on-site event can be directed here.
Please note:
- Press ID is required upon arrival
The Survey will be published at 11:30 CEST (09:30 GMT) on Monday 8 July at the following link, which can be included in news articles: https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/sub-issues/economic-surveys/Austria-Economic-Snapshot.html
Journalists can request a copy of the Survey under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD’s embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org. Embargoed copies will be sent out 24 hours before the launch.
For any other information, journalists are invited to contact Johanna Gleeson at the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 81 18). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.
