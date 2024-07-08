OECD to launch the Economic Survey of Austria on Monday 8 July

The OECD will present its latest Economic Survey of Austria on Monday 8 July 2024. The Survey examines Austria’s economic performance in the face of global and domestic challenges and provides a growth outlook and policy recommendations.

To present the Survey’s key findings and take questions during a press conference OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will be joined by:

Magnus Brunner, Minister of Finance, Austria

Leonore Gewessler, Minister for Climate Action, Austria

Martin Kocher, Minister of Labour and Economy, Austria

At the Federal Ministry of Finance, Bundesministerium für Finanzen, Johannesgasse 5,1010 Vienna, at 11:30 CEST (09:30 GMT) on Monday 8 July.

Journalists wishing to participate on-site are invited to register by e-mail to this address. Questions about the on-site event can be directed here.

Please note:

Press ID is required upon arrival

The Survey will be published at 11:30 CEST (09:30 GMT) on Monday 8 July at the following link, which can be included in news articles: https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/sub-issues/economic-surveys/Austria-Economic-Snapshot.html

Journalists can request a copy of the Survey under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD’s embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org. Embargoed copies will be sent out 24 hours before the launch.

For any other information, journalists are invited to contact Johanna Gleeson at the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 81 18). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.



Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

