OECD to launch the Economic Survey of Slovenia on Wednesday 3 July

The OECD will present a new Economic Survey of Slovenia on Wednesday 3 July 2024. The Survey examines Slovenia’s economic performance in the face of global and internal challenges and provides a growth outlook and policy recommendations.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and Slovenian Minister of Finance Klemen Boštjančič will present the Survey’s key findings and take questions at a press conference located at Congress Center Brdo pri Kranju, Predoslje 39, Kranj at 11:00 CEST on Wednesday 3 July.

Journalists wishing to participate on-site are invited to register by contacting Doroteja Dobovšek and Franja Zagorc at the Slovenian Ministry of Finance.

The Survey will be published at 11:00 CEST at the following link, which can be included in news articles: https://www.oecd.org/economy/slovenia-economic-snapshot/.

Journalists can request a copy of the Survey under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD’s embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org. Embargoed copies will be sent out 24 hours before the launch.

A live stream and recording of the press conference will be available after the event at: https://www.youtube.com/@VladaRepublikeSlovenije/.

For any other information, journalists are invited to contact Johanna Gleeson at the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 81 18). To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.