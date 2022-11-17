The OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia adopts cutting-edge methodology for countries’ monitoring programme and nominates a new Chair to lead its implementation

25/11/2022 – The OECD Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN) adopted a groundbreaking methodology for the 5th round of its Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP). The new methodology will help ACN to objectively and transparently measure anti-corruption performance of governments.

“The ACN monitoring programme known as IAP will now be based on anti-corruption monitoring indicators that will help participating countries improve the evidentiary basis for reforms and track progress regularly and objectively.” – Ms. Kerri-Ann Jones, OECD Deputy Secretary-General.

The ACN Steering Group also designated the new IAP Chair, Mr. Drago Kos and Vice-Chair, Ms. Anca Jurma, who will lead the 5th round of monitoring under the IAP as of January 2023.

Mr. Drago Kos Ms. Anca Jurma

Mr. Kos will complete his service as the Chair to the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions in December 2022. Prior to the OECD WGB, Mr. Kos served as the President of the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO).

Ms. Jurma is the Chief Prosecutor for the International Cooperation, National Anti-Corruption Department of Romania. She has also served as Chair of the ACN Law Enforcement Network since 2010.

“The methodology of the 5th monitoring round is a groundbreaking one: it is unconditionally objective, its results are absolutely predictable and that makes the whole exercise extremely fair, an important fact when you evaluate countries in a sensitive area as corruption is.” – Mr. Drago Kos, newly elected IAP Chair.

The ACN is a regional outreach programme of the OECD Working Group on Bribery. Established in 1998, it supports its 24 member countries in their efforts to prevent and fight corruption through the monitoring programme known as IAP, Law-Enforcement Network of anti-corruption investigators and prosecutors, Business Integrity Group and country projects.

The implementation of the ACN activities is financially supported by the OECD members, partner organisations and the ACN countries themselves. Support from the EU under the EU for Integrity Programme and from the United States was crucial to prepare the new ACN Work Programme, including the 5th round of monitoring and its pilot implemented in 2021. The 5th round of monitoring will launch in December, with monitoring reports available next year.

For further information, journalists are invited to contact Arianna Ingle, Communications Officer at arianna.ingle@oecd.org

For more information on OECD’s work to fight corruption, please visit https://www.oecd.org/corruption/acn/.

‌