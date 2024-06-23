Starting on 2 January 2023 Annie Giraudou has been appointed Director of Evaluation and Internal Audit (SGE/EVIA).

Annie has been the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Otéra Capital, a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in Canada since 2018. In this role, Annie managed the Finance and Financial Operations departments. Previously, Annie was Chief Audit Executive then Chief Risk Officer at Ivanhoé Cambridge, also a subsidiary of Caisse. She also brings experience as a board member at the Accounting Standards Oversight Council and the audit committees of the Salvation Army of Canada and Bermuda and the Agence de mobilité durable, as well as the board and committees of the Canadian Finance Mortgage Company.

A Canadian national, Annie holds the titles of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) from Canada, of Certified Risk Management Assurance (CRMA) and of Certified Financial Services Auditor (CFSA) from the Institute of Internal Auditors, as well as of Administrateur de sociétés certifié (ASC) and the Corporate Director equivalence. Annie holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Financial Services from Dalhousie University (Canada) and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) (Canada).