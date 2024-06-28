Romina Boarini is Director of the OECD WISE Centre, where she promotes the OECD’s position as a leading international institution in the area of well-being, inclusion, sustainability and equal opportunity, and contributes to strengthening OECD research and advice on the Beyond GDP Agenda; policies for well-being; inclusive growth and SDGs.

She was previously a Senior Advisor to the OECD Secretary-General and the Head of the Inclusive Growth Initiative, where she developed the OECD Framework for Action on Inclusive Growth and launched Business for Inclusive Growth, a coalition of 40 multinationals committed to fight inequalities.

Before joining the Office of the Secretary-General, Romina worked as Deputy Head of the Well-Being Division of the Statistics Directorate and the Head of the Well-Being and Progress Section, where she was responsible for OECD Better Life Initiative.

Before joining the OECD in 2005, Ms. Boarini was a post-doctoral fellow in Sustainable Development (Chaire EDF-Ecole Polytechnique) and worked as a consultant to the French Ministry of Social Affairs. Ms. Boarini, an Italian national, holds a PhD in Economics from the Ecole Polytechnique (Paris) and her Research Interests include: Well-being, Poverty, Education and Behavioural Economics.