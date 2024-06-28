Carrie Exton is the Acting Senior Counsellor at the OECD WISE Centre. As deputy to the Director, she supports the overall leadership of the Centre, providing strategic advice on developing the evidence base for more inclusive, sustainable and people-centred policies. This includes guiding technical work to develop and analyse data on economic, social and environmental outcomes ‘beyond GDP’, alongside advancing policy tools to improve well-being and support equal opportunities. Carrie also oversees the Centre’s in-depth work on subjective well-being, mental health and social connections.

Carrie headed the Well-being Data Insights and Policy Practice Team in WISE from 2017 onwards. This included leading the How’s Life? series of reports, growing the OECD’s work on well-being policy, spearheading research on well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, and measuring OECD countries’ progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Prior to joining the OECD in 2011, Carrie was a government policy advisor in the United Kingdom Civil Service, including roles in strategy, private office, higher education, research and science policy, and the Apprenticeships Unit. A British and Canadian national, she holds a doctorate in Experimental Psychology from Oxford University.

