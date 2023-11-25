Using innovative methodologies and new data, WISE is investigating what drives our well-being beyond GDP in the wake of profound societal transformations. Building on the pioneering OECD Well-Being Framework and other OECD tools, WISE is developing guidelines and improving the metrics used to help monitor societal progress and inform policy decisions across multiple dimensions that matter for people. This statistical effort is closely coordinated with producers of official statistics, as well as with the international statistical community, most notably the UN Statistical Division and UN Regional Statistical Agencies.

WISE is also working to understand the impacts of the ecological, digital and demographic transitions on people’s well-being, in order to support policy-makers in addressing these challenges in an holistic and human-centred way. Some of this work involves measuring business impacts on people's well-being and sustainability.

