The work of WISE is guided by OECD Member countries through three principal bodies:
- The Committee of Statistics and Statistical Policy (CSSP) – which brings together the National Statistical Offices of OECD countries;
- The Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Committee (ELSAC) – which brings together Employment, Welfare and Social Affairs Ministries of OECD countries;
- The Working Party on Social Policy (WPSP) – which brings together Social Policy representatives from OECD countries;
WISE also collaborates with a number of stakeholders from civil society, academia, private sector and international organisations working on issues connected to well-being, inclusion and sustainability.