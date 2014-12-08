Published on December 08, 2014
Also available in: Chinese
The growing role of the digital economy in daily life has heightened demand for new data and measurement tools. Internationally comparable and timely statistics combined with robust cross-country analyses are crucial to strengthen the evidence base for digital economy policy making, particularly in a context of rapid change. This report presents indicators traditionally used to monitor the information society and complements them with experimental indicators that provide insight into areas of policy interest. The key objectives of this publication are to highlight measurement gaps and propose actions to advance the measurement agenda.
|English
|Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in English)
|French
|Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in French) Mesurer l’économie numérique
|Spanish
|Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Spanish) Medición de la Economía Digital
|Japanese
|Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Japanese) デジタル経済の測定
|Italian
|Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Italian) Misurare l’economia digitale
|Chinese
|Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Chinese) 衡量数字经济
|Portuguese
|Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Portuguese) Avaliação da Economia Digital
|
Presentation
|
