Measuring the Digital Economy

A New Perspective

Published on December 08, 2014

Also available in: Chinese

The growing role of the digital economy in daily life has heightened demand for new data and measurement tools. Internationally comparable and timely statistics combined with robust cross-country analyses are crucial to strengthen the evidence base for digital economy policy making, particularly in a context of rapid change. This report presents indicators traditionally used to monitor the information society and complements them with experimental indicators that provide insight into areas of policy interest. The key objectives of this publication are to highlight measurement gaps and propose actions to advance the measurement agenda.

SUMMARIESavailable in 7 languages

English Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in English)
French Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in French) Mesurer l’économie numérique
Spanish Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Spanish) Medición de la Economía Digital
Japanese Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Japanese) デジタル経済の測定
Italian Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Italian) Misurare l’economia digitale
Chinese Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Chinese) 衡量数字经济
Portuguese Measuring the Digital Economy (Summary in Portuguese) Avaliação da Economia Digital
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword and Acknowledgements
Reader's Guide
Executive Summary
Measurement agenda for the digital economy
The digital economy today
Investing in smart infrastructure
Empowering society
Unleashing innovation
Delivering growth and jobs
Data sources
Further reading

• OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook (2014)

• OECD Communications Outlook (2013)

• OECD Science, Technology and Industry Scoreboard (2013)

• OECD Internet Economy Outlook (2012)

• OECD Guide to Measuring the Information Society (2011)

• Measuring Innovation: A New Perspective (2010)

 

More data

• Key ICT Indicators

• OECD Broadband Portal

 