Productivity statistics

OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2016

view previous editions

Published on May 26, 2016

book

The publication presents a comprehensive overview of recent and longer term trends in productivity levels and growth in OECD and some G20 countries. The statistics presented include measures of labour productivity, capital productivity and multifactor productivity, as well as indicators of international competitiveness.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword
Read
Executive summary
Read
Reader's guide
Read
Measuring productivity
Read
Economic growth and productivity9 chapters available
Size of GDP
Read
Growth in GDP per capita
Read
Gaps in GDP per capita
Read
Labour productivity
Read
Alternative measures of labour productivity
Read
Alternative measures of income
Read
Capital productivity and the role of ICT and intangible assets
Read
Growth accounting
Read
Multifactor productivity
Read
Productivity by industry5 chapters available
Labour productivity by main economic activity
Read
Industry contribution to business sector productivity
Read
Labour productivity of business sector services
Read
Contributions to business sector services' productivity
Read
Productivity by enterprise size
Read
Productivity, trade and international competitiveness3 chapters available
Unit labour costs
Read
International competitiveness
Read
The importance of global value chains
Read
Productivity trends in G7 countries3 chapters available
Trends in labour productivity growth
Read
Trends in multifactor productivity and capital deepening
Read
Multifactor productivity over the cycle
Read
Annexes7 chapters available
Productivity measures
Read
Measuring hours worked
Read
Capital input measures at the OECD
Read
The System of National Accounts 2008
Read
Measuring producer prices and productivity growth in services
Read
Purchasing power parities
Read
Trends
Read
Powered by OECD iLibrary

Key findings

 

The productivity slowdown: explaining the “paradox”?

The productivity slowdown observed in recent years has occurred at a time of rapid technological change, increasing participation of firms and countries in global value chains (GVCs), and rising education levels in the labour force, all of which are generally associated with higher productivity growth. These seemingly contradictory facts have revived the debate on whether the productivity slowdown is a transitional phenomenon, a longer term condition or a function of mis-measurement.

Yet, the slowdown in productivity growth is not a recent phenomenon. Indeed, it is a common feature among advanced economies, and underlying long-term trends suggest that the slowdown predates both the crisis and the current technological wave which has created the digitalised economy.

OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2016, Trend labour productivity growth in G7 countries

Download graphs and data in Excel

 

In emerging economies, strong labour productivity growth in recent decades, driven in part by foreign investment and deeper integration in GVCs, helped reduce the productivity gap. However, the productivity slowdown has extended to these economies in the past few years.

Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2016, Labour productivity growth in emerging economies

Download graph and data in Excel

  

Get real time data

The OECD Productivity Statistics database contains more and longer time series than presented in the publication. Data are available from 1970 onwards for some countries. The database is updated on a daily basis.

 

Further information

 

Contact

For further information, please contact the OECD Statistics Directorate at stat.contact@oecd.org.