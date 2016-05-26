OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2016

The publication presents a comprehensive overview of recent and longer term trends in productivity levels and growth in OECD and some G20 countries. The statistics presented include measures of labour productivity, capital productivity and multifactor productivity, as well as indicators of international competitiveness.

Key findings

The productivity slowdown: explaining the “paradox”?

The productivity slowdown observed in recent years has occurred at a time of rapid technological change, increasing participation of firms and countries in global value chains (GVCs), and rising education levels in the labour force, all of which are generally associated with higher productivity growth. These seemingly contradictory facts have revived the debate on whether the productivity slowdown is a transitional phenomenon, a longer term condition or a function of mis-measurement.

Yet, the slowdown in productivity growth is not a recent phenomenon. Indeed, it is a common feature among advanced economies, and underlying long-term trends suggest that the slowdown predates both the crisis and the current technological wave which has created the digitalised economy.

In emerging economies, strong labour productivity growth in recent decades, driven in part by foreign investment and deeper integration in GVCs, helped reduce the productivity gap. However, the productivity slowdown has extended to these economies in the past few years.

