STIPatents

The 2016 IP Statistics for Decision Makers (IPSDM) conference was hosted by IP Australia and took place in Sydney, Australia, 15-16 November.
The conference aimed at discussing how intellectual property data, statistics and analysis are used and can be used to inform decision-makers in both the public and private sectors, and at identifying key information needs and possible shortcomings.
Scientific Committee
Submissions were evaluated by the IPSDM 2016 scientific committee, which this year included:
• Mark Schankerman, London School of Economics (UK)
Organised by
in cooperation with
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
Japan Patent Office (JPO)
Intellectual Property Office (IPO), United Kingdom
