STIPatents

The 2016 IP Statistics for Decision Makers (IPSDM) conference was hosted by IP Australia and took place in Sydney, Australia, 15-16 November.

The conference aimed at discussing how intellectual property data, statistics and analysis are used and can be used to inform decision-makers in both the public and private sectors, and at identifying key information needs and possible shortcomings.

The conference invited submissions on all empirical research relating to intellectual property. Submissions were particularly welcomed with respect to the following topic areas:

• IP rights and firm performance

• The role and value of trade marks

• Collaboration and IP

• Geographical Indications and Regional IP policies

• IP and start-ups

• IP, trade and global value chains

• IP and the digital economy

Scientific Committee

Submissions were evaluated by the IPSDM 2016 scientific committee, which this year included:

• Mark Schankerman, London School of Economics (UK)

• Beth Webster, Swinburne University (AU)

• Reiko Aoki, Hitotsubashi University (JP)

• Yann Ménière, European Patent Office

• Ruud Peters, Philips (NL)

• Rosemarie Ziedonis, Boston University (US)

• Owen Malone, Treasury Wine Estates, IP Director (AU)

• Paul Jensen, University of Melbourne (AU)

More

For further details, please visit the IP Australia conference website