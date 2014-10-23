Published on October 23, 2014
The space sector plays an increasingly pivotal role in the functioning of modern societies and their economic development as the use of satellite technology gives rise to new applications, uses and markets. Space Economy at a Glance offers a statistical overview of the global space sector and its contributions to economic activity using data from over 40 countries with space programmes, and identifies new dynamics in the space sector.
|English
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in English)
|Spanish
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Spanish) Panorama de la economía del espacio 2014
|German
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in German) Die Weltraumindustrie auf einen Blick 2014
|Japanese
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Japanese) 図表でみる宇宙経済2014年版
|Italian
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Italian) Uno sguardo sull’economia dello Spazio 2014
|Chinese
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Chinese) 2014年空间经济概览
|Czech
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Czech) Stručný pohled na kosmický sektor 2014
|Danish
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Danish) Overblik over rumøkonomien 2014
|Dutch
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Dutch) Overzicht van de ruimtevaarteconomie 2014
|Estonian
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Estonian) Kosmosemajandus lähivaates 2014
|Finnish
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Finnish) Avaruusalan talouskatsaus 2014
|Greek
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Greek) Η οικονομία του διαστήματος με μια ματιά 2014
|Hebrew
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Hebrew) מבט אל כלכלת החלל 2014
|Hungarian
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Hungarian) Űrgazdasági körkép 2014
|Icelandic
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Icelandic) Yfirlit yfir hagkerfi geimferða 2014
|Korean
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Korean) 2014년 우주산업부문 개요
|Norwegian
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Norwegian) Utsikter for romfartsøkonomien 2014
|Polish
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Polish) Sektor kosmiczny w skrócie — 2014
|Portuguese
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Portuguese) Panorama da Economia Espacial 2014
|Russian
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Russian) Обзор космической экономики 2014
|Slovak
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Slovak) Prehľad kozmickej ekonomiky 2014
|Slovene
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Slovenian) Pogled na vesoljski sektor v letu 2014
|Swedish
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Swedish) Rymdsektorns ekonomi: Översikt 2014
|Turkish
|The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Turkish) Uzay Ekonomisine Bakış 2014
|Foreword
|Executive summary
|Reader's Guide
|The space sector in 2014 and beyond
|
Readiness factors: Inputs to the space economy4 chapters available
|
Intensity: Activities and outputs in the space economy12 chapters available
|
Impacts: Bringing space down to earth5 chapters available
|
The global aerospace sector in perspective3 chapters available
|
Country profiles: Actors in the space economy11 chapters available
Key findings
|
Countries with long-established space programmes face growing challenges as lower costs and technological advances draw more countries and companies into the sector and give rise to a burgeoning commercial space industry.
The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 shows that while space budgets in the 34 OECD countries totalled USD 50.8 billion in 2013, down from USD 52.3 billion in 2008, the combined space budget of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India and China) swelled to USD 24.0 billion from USD 16.5 billion over the same period. Supply chains for spacecraft, launchers and parts are increasingly globalised, IT companies are becoming satellite operators and rapid growth in small satellite launches will mean more commercialisation of earth observation data.
This will increase the opportunities for start-ups and emerging economies to get into the space sector, but it means governments should keep up their spending on space R&D, which can yield big returns in the form of new technologies, and invest in industry niches where they can be competitive in this new space race.
Download publication highlights: English | French
Previous edition: 2011