The Space Economy at a Glance 2014

Published on October 23, 2014

The space sector plays an increasingly pivotal role in the functioning of modern societies and their economic development as the use of satellite technology gives rise to new applications, uses and markets. Space Economy at a Glance offers a statistical overview of the global space sector and its contributions to economic activity using data from over 40 countries with space programmes, and identifies new dynamics in the space sector.

SUMMARIESavailable in 24 languages

English The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in English)
Spanish The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Spanish) Panorama de la economía del espacio 2014
German The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in German) Die Weltraumindustrie auf einen Blick 2014
Japanese The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Japanese) 図表でみる宇宙経済2014年版
Italian The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Italian) Uno sguardo sull’economia dello Spazio 2014
Chinese The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Chinese) 2014年空间经济概览
Czech The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Czech) Stručný pohled na kosmický sektor 2014
Danish The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Danish) Overblik over rumøkonomien 2014
Dutch The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Dutch) Overzicht van de ruimtevaarteconomie 2014
Estonian The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Estonian) Kosmosemajandus lähivaates 2014
Finnish The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Finnish) Avaruusalan talouskatsaus 2014
Greek The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Greek) Η οικονομία του διαστήματος με μια ματιά 2014
Hebrew The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Hebrew) מבט אל כלכלת החלל 2014
Hungarian The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Hungarian) Űrgazdasági körkép 2014
Icelandic The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Icelandic) Yfirlit yfir hagkerfi geimferða 2014
Korean The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Korean) 2014년 우주산업부문 개요
Norwegian The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Norwegian) Utsikter for romfartsøkonomien 2014
Polish The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Polish) Sektor kosmiczny w skrócie — 2014
Portuguese The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Portuguese) Panorama da Economia Espacial 2014
Russian The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Russian) Обзор космической экономики 2014
Slovak The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Slovak) Prehľad kozmickej ekonomiky 2014
Slovene The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Slovenian) Pogled na vesoljski sektor v letu 2014
Swedish The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Swedish) Rymdsektorns ekonomi: Översikt 2014
Turkish The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 (Summary in Turkish) Uzay Ekonomisine Bakış 2014
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword
Executive summary
Reader's Guide
The space sector in 2014 and beyond
Readiness factors: Inputs to the space economy4 chapters available
Civilian space R&D programmes budgets
Institutional space budgets
Regulatory framework
Human capital
Intensity: Activities and outputs in the space economy12 chapters available
Space manufacturing activities
Space launch activities
Satellite telecommunications
Satellite earth observation
Satellite weather and climate monitoring
Global navigation satellite systems (GNSS)
Space exploration activities
Human spaceflight activities
International trade in selected space products
Space-related patents
Scientific production in the space sector
Insurance market for space activities
Impacts: Bringing space down to earth5 chapters available
Evaluation of national space investments
Early warning of risks and hazards
Improved land and sea monitoring
The space industry's RandD intensity
The spin-offs from space investments
The global aerospace sector in perspective3 chapters available
The civil aerospace markets
Business enterprise RandD (BERD) in aerospace
Aerospace trade
Country profiles: Actors in the space economy11 chapters available
Key findings

Countries with long-established space programmes face growing challenges as lower costs and technological advances draw more countries and companies into the sector and give rise to a burgeoning commercial space industry.

The Space Economy at a Glance 2014 shows that while space budgets in the 34 OECD countries totalled USD 50.8 billion in 2013, down from USD 52.3 billion in 2008, the combined space budget of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India and China) swelled to USD 24.0 billion from USD 16.5 billion over the same period. Supply chains for spacecraft, launchers and parts are increasingly globalised, IT companies are becoming satellite operators and rapid growth in small satellite launches will mean more commercialisation of earth observation data.

This will increase the opportunities for start-ups and emerging economies to get into the space sector, but it means governments should keep up their spending on space R&D, which can yield big returns in the form of new technologies, and invest in industry niches where they can be competitive in this new space race.


Download publication highlights: English | French 
 

Previous edition: 2011
 

Read more about the OECD Space Forum: English | French
 
 