New OECD Health Work Final report of the UN Secretary-General High-level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth - 20 September 2016 The UNSG High-level Commission – co-chaired by President François Hollande (France) and President Jacob Zuma (South Africa), and co-vice chaired by Margaret Chan (WHO), Angel Gurría (OECD) and Guy Ryder (ILO) – delivered its final report to the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the margins of the 71st UN General Assembly. The report “Working for Health and Growth: Investing in the Health Workforce” proposes ten global recommendations to address growing imbalances in health labour markets. WHO, OECD and ILO will now convene together with key stakeholders in December 2016 to agree on a five-year implementation plan to convert the ten recommendations into concrete actions. – Read the report online

– Read the press release

– Health Workforce webpage



OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Latvia - 21 September 2016 Latvia’s health system broadly delivers effective and efficient care to the population within a context of significantly fewer resources – and higher health care needs – than most OECD countries. Latvia nevertheless faces important challenges to improve the performance of its health system, says OECD at the launch event attended by Prime Minister of Latvia, Mr Māris Kučinskis. Critically, the health system lags behind many OECD countries in the extent to which data are used to systematically measure, compare and improve the performance of services, especially at more granular provider or local levels. This review aims to support Latvia in continuing reform of its health system, informed by international best practice. – Read the report online

– Read the press release



Health Systems Characteristics - 16 September 2016 Qualitative information on key institutional characteristics of health systems of OECD countries and key partner and accession countries have been collected for the third time by the OECD in 2016. Online access to responses from the third wave of the OECD Health System Characteristics Survey is provided through a user-friendly tool for the first time. – Access results from the 2012 and 2016 surveys

– Health Systems Characteristics webpage

– Click here for the full 2016 questionnaire



Also in the news

Putting People at the Centre: The Future of Health - 16 January 2017 On 16 January 2017, a High-Level Policy Forum will explore how people-centred care can become the new normal in health systems. Participants and expert speakers from a range of backgrounds will discuss practical ways to embed a person-centred approach into health systems. The next day, on 17 January 2016, a meeting of Health Ministers will lead to the next generation of health reforms. – Visit the Policy Forum on the Future of Health website

European Public Health Alliance - 8 September 2016 - Brussels OECD participated in the annual conference of the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) which this year focused on antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Michele Cecchini, policy analyst in the Health Division, discussed the unique global health challenges posed by increasing levels of AMR and the policy actions that countries should put in place to address this issue. – View the agenda

– OECD webpage on AMR



6th APEC High-Level Meeting - 22 August 2016 Francesca Colombo, Head of the OECD Health Division, attended the 6th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy and delivered a keynote address on “new tendencies in health policies”. Participants shared views about ways to leverage high-quality data in health systems, encourage innovative financing options for health and tackle prevention of non-communicable diseases, in order to build innovative and efficient health systems in support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). – View the agenda

– View Francesca Colombo's presentation



Other activities

World Mental Health Day - 10 October 2016 On October 10th the OECD marked World Mental Health Day 2016, releasing a one-page infographic focusing on mental wellbeing, and care for mental disorders, throughout life. This infographic drew together facts, figures and recommendations from the OECD’s work on mental health spanning young people and education, health care and outcomes, mental health at work, and healthy aging. You can find the infographic, and access the full range of the OECD’s mental health work. – Mental Health webpage

Graph of the month- September: The remuneration of specialist doctors has grown faster than that of generalists in many OECD countries Growth in the remuneration of GPs and specialists, 2005-2014 (or nearest year) The remuneration gap between specialists and general practitioners has continued to widen over the past decade in many OECD countries, reducing the financial attractiveness of general practice. Since 2005, the remuneration of specialists has risen faster than that of general practitioners in Canada, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg and Mexico. On the other hand, in Belgium and the Netherlands, the gap has narrowed slightly, as the income of GPs grew faster than that of specialists. – Visit the Graph of the Month series

– Access the data behind the graph



Health Working Paper No. 89: The organisation of out-of-hours primary care in OECD countries The objective of the paper is to report on how out-of-hour primary care services are organised across OECD countries, and how access and quality of OOH primary care can be improved. The paper is based on qualitative data collected through a policy survey sent to all OECD members’ countries in March 2015, completed by administrative sources from ministries of health and academics. – Download Health Working Paper No. 89

– For the full list of Health Working Papers, click here



SHA Technical Papers A Report for the Survey on Measuring Expenditure by Disease in the Asia-Pacific Region The report is an overview of participating countries’ practices and availability of data on expenditure by disease, age and gender collected by a questionnaire, which is included in this report. It looks at practices and availability of data on expenditure by disease, age and gender for 19 countries and economies in the Asia-Pacific region. – Download the SHA Technical Paper

– Health Expenditure webpage

