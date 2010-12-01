12th Annual Meeting: Creativity, jobs and local development (Venice, Italy)

  1. LEED Forum site
 12th Annual Meeting of the OECD LEED Forum on Partnerships and Local Development

CREATIVITY, JOBS AND LOCAL DEVELOPMENT 

18th-19th April 2016 | Venice, Italy

This year the Forum focused on creativity, jobs and local development. We examined how localities can support culture and creative industries as a source of knowledge and job creation and how the creative industry can act as a powerful driving force areas such as tourism, urban regeneration, and social inclusion. We also looked into the link between education and training and job quality, expanding apprenticeships to new players, and innovation in education, including new ways to build entrepreneurial mind-sets in schools and Universities. The aim also was to look at how to build inclusive labour markets, through for example investing in skills and early years and ensuring accessibility. These discussions contributed to the final debate on how to unleash the transformative power of social innovation for inclusive local development.

 

  

Conference Brochure available now in PDF (including Agenda, Workshop Outlines, Local Initiatives Projects, High-level Speakers Bios, Logistical Information)

Conference Issues Paper

+ Presentations

+ Graphic recording

 

Forum Ocse-Leed a Venezia: "Creatività, occupazione e sviluppo locale" - (Italian version of the Press release from the Autonomous Provincia de Trento)

 

Forum Partners

The OECD LEED Forum on Partnerships and Local Development is led by the OECD LEED Programme with the support of Pobal (Ireland), the Australian National Employment Services Association (NESA), the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SALAR-SLK) and the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES) and ESF-Agency Flanders, Belgium.

 

HOW

3 plenary sessions

 

  1. LEADERS, CULTURE AND CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

  2. GOOD SKILLS FOR BETTER JOBS: LINKING EDUCATION & TRAINING TO JOB QUALITY

  3. UNLEASHING THE TRANSFORMATIVE POWER OF SOCIAL INNOVATION FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT


Agenda of the presentation of the publication Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs: an OECD Scoreboard 2016

 

Interactive workshops

A

Culture for urban regeneration: the role of museums 

D

Creativity in education – higher education and entrepreneurship

B

How to expand apprenticeships to new players?  

E

SME internationalisation: putting local SMEs on international scene

C

Innovation in Public Employment Service (on the site of the event)

F

Culture and local development:  a new agenda for public- private partnerships?

 

PARALLEL THEMATIC WORKSHOPS 

G

Creative approaches to inclusive labour markets

J

New approaches to work organisation and skills utilisation: Implementation matters! 

H

Local answers to welcoming refugees

K

Integrated policy approaches for tourism and local development

I

Creativity in education – teaching entrepreneurship in primary & secondary education 

L

Making the best use of local labour market data

 

Project visits to learn from policy innovations in Venice and the Veneto region, including the Fondazione di Venezia and its M9 museum project, the shoemaking cluster of Riviera del Brenta, and IUAV University of Venice Fashion Lab – Industrial design.


Local Initiatives Forum: a speed networking session where participants will present local development projects and network with peers from other countries.

WHO

The 12th Annual Meeting of the OECD LEED Forum on Partnerships and Local Development will bring together some 250 representatives of local partnerships, government officials, public employment services, local leaders, youth organisations, social entrepreneurs, business representatives, and academics.

  

WHERE

‌The meeting will be held in The Fondazione Giorgio Cini, on Isola di San Giorgio Maggiore in  Venice, Italy.

When

The meeting run from the morning of 18th April and the early afternoon of 19th April 2016.

 

Contact

