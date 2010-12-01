12th Annual Meeting: Creativity, jobs and local development (Venice, Italy)
12th Annual Meeting of the OECD LEED Forum on Partnerships and Local Development
CREATIVITY, JOBS AND LOCAL DEVELOPMENT
18th-19th April 2016 | Venice, Italy
This year the Forum focused on creativity, jobs and local development. We examined how localities can support culture and creative industries as a source of knowledge and job creation and how the creative industry can act as a powerful driving force areas such as tourism, urban regeneration, and social inclusion. We also looked into the link between education and training and job quality, expanding apprenticeships to new players, and innovation in education, including new ways to build entrepreneurial mind-sets in schools and Universities. The aim also was to look at how to build inclusive labour markets, through for example investing in skills and early years and ensuring accessibility. These discussions contributed to the final debate on how to unleash the transformative power of social innovation for inclusive local development.
Forum Partners
The OECD LEED Forum on Partnerships and Local Development is led by the OECD LEED Programme with the support of Pobal (Ireland), the Australian National Employment Services Association (NESA), the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SALAR-SLK) and the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES) and ESF-Agency Flanders, Belgium.
HOW
3 plenary sessions
Agenda of the presentation of the publication Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs: an OECD Scoreboard 2016
Interactive workshops
Project visits to learn from policy innovations in Venice and the Veneto region, including the Fondazione di Venezia and its M9 museum project, the shoemaking cluster of Riviera del Brenta, and IUAV University of Venice Fashion Lab – Industrial design.
WHO
The 12th Annual Meeting of the OECD LEED Forum on Partnerships and Local Development will bring together some 250 representatives of local partnerships, government officials, public employment services, local leaders, youth organisations, social entrepreneurs, business representatives, and academics.
WHERE
The meeting will be held in The Fondazione Giorgio Cini, on Isola di San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy.
When
The meeting run from the morning of 18th April and the early afternoon of 19th April 2016.
Contact
Partners
The Annual Meeting of the Forum is organised by the OECD together with:
