Global Forum on International Investment

G20-OECD GLOBAL FORUM ON INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT

International investment policies in the evolving global economy

Istanbul, Turkey - 5 October 2015

With the global recovery still hesitant and unemployment at record highs, despite ample liquidity in financial markets, the “comeback” of investment cannot be delayed if growth is to prove sustainable, both economically and environmentally. Organised back-to-back with the G20 meeting of Trade Ministers, the 2015 G20-OECD Global Forum on International Investment  focused on the state of international investment policies, identified possible impediments, and explored policy options in support of a more coherent and cohesive trade and investment regime. The forum was organised by the OECD in partnership with the G20 and hosted by the Turkish Ministry of the Economy.

