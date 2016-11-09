Japan Pavilion, Blue Zone, COP22, Marrakech, Morocco





This side event brought together experts to discuss the role of policies and domestic enabling conditions to encourage private investment in green infrastructure in developing countries, drawing on lessons learned from country-specific experiences in Jordan and Viet Nam.

The OECD organised a panel discussion with high-level government officials, donor agencies and businesses on efforts to strengthen policy frameworks for investment in green infrastructure sectors, especially in renewable energy.

This event was organised in partnership with the COP22 Japan Pavilion Secretariat. The event also provided an opportunity to review two country reports: