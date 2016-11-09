Investment

COP22 session - Enabling policies for green investment and development

9 November 2016
13:00 - 14:30 pm
Japan Pavilion
Side event
  • Japan Pavilion, Blue Zone, COP22, Marrakech, Morocco

 

This side event brought together experts to discuss the role of policies and domestic enabling conditions to encourage private investment in green infrastructure in developing countries, drawing on lessons learned from country-specific experiences in Jordan and Viet Nam.

The OECD organised a panel discussion with high-level government officials, donor agencies and businesses on efforts to strengthen policy frameworks for investment in green infrastructure sectors, especially in renewable energy.

This event was organised in partnership with the COP22 Japan Pavilion Secretariat. The event also provided an opportunity to review two country reports:

Key speakers

  • Ana Novik - Chair and moderator - Head of Investment Division, OECD Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs
 
  • Geraldine Ang and Naeeda Crishna Morgado, Policy Analysts, OECD
  • Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Planning and Investment, Viet Nam
  • H.E. Ahmad Al Qatarneh, Secretary General, Ministry of Environment, Jordan
  • Shigiya Satoshi, Director, Office for Climate Change, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
  • Samer Judeh, Chairman, Jordan Wind Project Company (JWPC) (invited)
  • Asger Garnak, Chief Advisor, Climate and Energy Finance, Danish Energy Agency (invited)

 

POLICY FRAMEWORK FOR INVESTMENT

POLICY GUIDANCE FOR INVESTMENT IN CLEAN ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE
‌‌Policy Framework for Investment - publication‌‌

Policy Guidance for Investment in Clean Energy Infrastructure - publication

 

twitter & CONTACT