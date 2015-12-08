We have the technology to achieve the transition to a zero-carbon economy. We have the finance. And it is affordable. We now need governments to address outstanding barriers to green investment, especially in clean energy.
This side event to the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP21) focused on addressing country-specific barriers to clean energy investment; and discussed in particular key policy factors affecting business decisions to invest in clean energy, drawing on relevant work, as well as experiences from the panellists in different countries.
The event addressed two main questions:
SESSION DOCUMENTS
Key speakers
with the participation of HEC Energy Club members, Russel Mills, Dow Chemical Company and BIAC Environment & Energy Committee.
