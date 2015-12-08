Location: Conference Centre - Blue Zone - Hall 3 - Room 7







We have the technology to achieve the transition to a zero-carbon economy. We have the finance. And it is affordable. We now need governments to address outstanding barriers to green investment, especially in clean energy.

This side event to the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP21) focused on addressing country-specific barriers to clean energy investment; and discussed in particular key policy factors affecting business decisions to invest in clean energy, drawing on relevant ‌work, as well as experiences from the panellists in different countries.

The event addressed two main questions:

What are the key features of a sound business environment for clean energy investment?

What are the main barriers hindering international trade and investment in clean energy?

SESSION DOCUMENTS