Location: Conference Centre - Blue Zone - Hall 3 - Room 7







Corporate climate change disclosure is crucial for providing decision-makers with information that will enable them to integrate climate considerations into their analyses.

This side event to the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP21) focused on ways to strengthen corporate climate disclosure frameworks, and to scale up the use of corporate climate change-related information. It addressed four main questions:

How could reporting frameworks be streamlined to ensure that disclosure is meaningful?

What kind of approach can best scale up corporate disclosure: mandatory law, voluntary standards, a combination of both?

What kind of corporate climate change disclosure is needed to foster change in corporate management?

What other incentives are needed to make disclosure work in support of the climate agenda?

