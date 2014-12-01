Industry and entrepreneurship
The Missing Entrepreneurs 2014
Policies for Inclusive Entrepreneurship in Europe
Published on December 01, 2014
Also available in:
German, French
The Missing Entrepreneurs 2014 is the second edition in a series of annual
reports that provide data and policy analysis on inclusive entrepreneurship, and on
its barriers, by target social groups across the European Union. Inclusive entrepreneurship
involves business start-ups and self-employment activities that contribute to economic
growth and social inclusion - notably of youth, women, seniors, immigrants and the
unemployed. In addition to inspiring policy practices, this issue contains special
thematic chapters on entrepreneurship by ethnic minorities, pro-entrepreneurship welfare
support systems and support for entrepreneurship from unemployment.
Preface and Acknowledgements
Executive summary
Reader's guide
Inclusive entrepreneurship policy in the European Union,
Inclusive entrepreneurship activities in Europe
4 chapters available
Self-employment and entrepreneurship activities by women,
Self-employment and entrepreneurship activities by youth,
Self-employment and entrepreneurship activities by seniors,
Location of entrepreneurship activities
Policies for inclusive entrepreneurship
4 chapters available
Policy support for entrepreneurship from unemployment,
Policy support for entrepreneurship by ethnic minority groups,
Business development services for start-ups
Social security and inclusive entrepreneurship,
Country profiles
29 chapters available
Data and inspiring practices in inclusive entrepreneurship policy
Austria: Business Start-up Programme (UGP – Unternehmensgründungsprogramm)
Belgium: Stebo
Bulgaria: Social entrepreneurship – Popularisation and support for social enterprises
Croatia: “It's time for women”
Cyprus: The Grant Scheme for the Enhancement of Youth Entrepreneurship
Czech Republic: Build your own enterprise as a way to connect work with childcare
Denmark: Promoting entrepreneurship in Bornholm
Estonia: ETNA Microcredit scheme for women entrepreneurs in rural areas
Finland: Women's Enterprise Agency
France: Guarantee funds for the creation, take-over or development of companies initiated
by women
Germany: Schüler-Institut für Technik und angewandte Informatik (SITI)
Greece: Social co-operatives for persons with mental health problems
Hungary: MeXX Programme, 2004-09
Ireland: National Women's Enterprise Day
Italy: Starting a business (as part of Giovanisì strategy in Tuscany)
Latvia: Business incubators in the Latvian regions
Lithuania: First business year baskets for youth
Luxembourg: Jonk Entrepreneuren Luxembourg
Malta: The Hands-on project
Netherlands: “IkStartSmart” Gelderland
Poland: Solidarity between Generations
Portugal: Best form – Boosting entrepreneurship tools for migrants
Romania: A chance for those in rural areas
Slovak Republic: REGIONFEMME
Slovenia: Entrepreneurially into the world of business 2013
Spain: Programa operativo de la Comunidad Foral de Navarra 2007-13 (Support for self-employment
in Navarra 2007-13)
Sweden: Ambassadors for women's entrepreneurship
United Kingdom: Local Enterprise Growth Initiative (LEGI) programme
