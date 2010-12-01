People at the Centre: Policy Forum on the Future of Health
Societies and their healthcare systems are facing profound challenges. People's needs and expectations are also changing; and digital technology is opening new possibilities, and promising to disrupt existing processes and modalities - as well as principles and beliefs.
While other industries have reinvented themselves around the consumer, in health care a real gap exists - between people who have one foot in the future and services that are stuck in the past. In a world of increasing complexity as well as opportunity, our healthcare systems simply must organise around the needs of the service user. A people-centred approach promises to raise quality, reduce waste and - most importantly - improve our health and well-being.
This High-Level Forum will be held at the OECD Conference Centre in Paris on 16 January 2017. The interactive sessions will address key issues including: Harnessing digital technology and data to create proactive, people-centred systems; Overcoming technical, institutional and cultural challenges; Caring for people with complex needs; The importance of measuring what matters to people and to patients, and The role of international and cross-sector collaboration. The Forum will also feature a conversation among a small group of Health Ministers about their views on the future of health and health care.
With the support of The Commonwealth Fund
Speakers and moderators
The OECD Policy Forum on the Future of Health will bring together healthcare consumers, policy makers, providers, industry representatives and academics from across the world to explore how this way of doing business can become the 'new normal' in health care.
Confirmed speakers include Don Berwick (IHI), Cecilia Rodriguez (Fundación Me Muevo), Toyin Ajayi (Commonwealth Care Alliance), David Blumenthal (The Commonwealth Fund), Felicia Knaul (University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas; Mexican Health Foundation), Michael Porter (Harvard University), and Ran Balicer (Clalit Research Institute), Samir Sinha (Mount Sinai Hospital), Olivia Wigzell (The National Board of Health and Welfare, Sweden), Petra Wilson (Digital Health & Care Institute; former Chief Executive Officer, International Diabetes Federation), Christopher Murray (Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation).
