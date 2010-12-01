People at the Centre: Policy Forum on the Future of Health

Societies and their healthcare systems are facing profound challenges. People's needs and expectations are also changing; and digital technology is opening new possibilities, and promising to disrupt existing processes and modalities - as well as principles and beliefs.



While other industries have reinvented themselves around the consumer, in health care a real gap exists - between people who have one foot in the future and services that are stuck in the past. In a world of increasing complexity as well as opportunity, our healthcare systems simply must organise around the needs of the service user. A people-centred approach promises to raise quality, reduce waste and - most importantly - improve our health and well-being.

This High-Level Forum will be held at the OECD Conference Centre in Paris on 16 January 2017. The interactive sessions will address key issues including: Harnessing digital technology and data to create proactive, people-centred systems; Overcoming technical, institutional and cultural challenges; Caring for people with complex needs; The importance of measuring what matters to people and to patients, and The role of international and cross-sector collaboration. The Forum will also feature a conversation among a small group of Health Ministers about their views on the future of health and health care.

With the support of The Commonwealth Fund