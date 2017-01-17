On 16-17 January 2017 the OECD will host a meeting for Ministers of Health and a High-Level Policy Forum on people-centred care, at OECD Headquarters in Paris.



Putting People at the Centre: The Future of Health



On the 16th January 2017 the High-Level Policy Forum will explore how people-centred care can become the new normal in health systems. Participants and expert speakers from a range of backgrounds will discuss practical ways to embed a people-centred approach into health systems. Sessions will be interactive, with time devoted to audience questions, comments and discussion.