On 16-17 January 2017 the OECD will host a meeting for Ministers of Health and a High-Level Policy Forum on people-centred care, at OECD Headquarters in Paris.
Putting People at the Centre: The Future of Health
On the 16th January 2017 the High-Level Policy Forum will explore how people-centred care can become the new normal in health systems. Participants and expert speakers from a range of backgrounds will discuss practical ways to embed a people-centred approach into health systems. Sessions will be interactive, with time devoted to audience questions, comments and discussion.
Meeting of OECD Health Ministers
On the 17th January Ministers from over 35 OECD and partner countries will exchange their ideas, ambitions and challenges for The Next Generation of Health Reforms. They will address issues such as:
- How to tackle ineffective health spending and waste
- How to make the most of new health technologies in a sustainable way
- How to modernise the roles of health professionals
- How to realise the promise of Big Data in health and health care
Ministers will also agree on future priorities for the work of the OECD’s Health Committee.