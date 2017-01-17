Health policies and data

G7 Health Ministerial meeting

 

Kobe, Japan
11-12 September 2016

 

The G7 Kobe Health Ministers’ Meeting, held on 11- 12 September 2016, was one of the Ministerial meetings of the May 2016 G7 Ise-Shima Summit, and brought leaders from G7 countries as well as other thought leaders in Kobe to address the most pressing health problems facing the international community today.

OECD Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Stefano Scarpetta presented the OECD’s report “Universal Health Coverage and Health Outcomes” and highlighted the main challenges facing the health innovation model.

The meeting was chaired by the Japanese Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Yasuhisa Shiozaki.

KEY ISSUES 

Key issues discussed included 1) reinforcing the global health for public health emergencies, 2) antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and research and development (R&D), and 3) attaining universal health coverage (UHC) focusing on healthy and active ageing.

 

OUTCOMES

Download the infographics "Universal Health Coverage: Facts and Figures" (September 2016)

FURTHER READING

