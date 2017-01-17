G7 Health Ministerial meeting

Kobe, Japan

11-12 September 2016

The G7 Kobe Health Ministers’ Meeting, held on 11- 12 September 2016, was one of the Ministerial meetings of the May 2016 G7 Ise-Shima Summit, and brought leaders from G7 countries as well as other thought leaders in Kobe to address the most pressing health problems facing the international community today.

OECD Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Stefano Scarpetta presented the OECD’s report “Universal Health Coverage and Health Outcomes” and highlighted the main challenges facing the health innovation model.

The meeting was chaired by the Japanese Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Yasuhisa Shiozaki.