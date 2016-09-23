E-Leaders

E-Leaders 2016

Leading the Digital Transformation:
a data-driven public sector for sustainable and inclusive governance

Tallinn, Estonia
22-23 September 2016

 

 
At this 2016 edition, the OECD E-Leaders discussed how to make data-driven public sectors a reality. Digital technologies can enable a more strategic management and use of data, thus generating a real transformation of the public sector. But are the E-Leaders capable of driving this transformation?


The meeting provided delegates with the opportunity to discuss the different meanings of "data driven public sector", and the boundaries for their development in different contexts. Discussions focused on the concrete actions needed to improve data management and embed data use throughout the policy cycle, as well as service design and delivery, with the ultimate goal of enhancing public sector productivity and inclusive decision-making processes for higher overall social well-being.

 

Topics discussed:

  • Leading and governing data driven public sectors
  • Infrastructural and enablers for data-driven public sectors
  • Data-driven public sectors to strengthen trust in government
  • Creating learning organisations for continuous data-driven public sector innovation
  

OECD Recommendation on Digital Government Strategies

Adopted by the OECD Council on 15 July 2014

Publications

Open Government Data in Mexico

Digital Government in Chile

Digital Transformation of Welfare Services

 

Working Papers

Open Government Data
Barbara Ubaldi, OECD

Social Media Use by Governments
Arthur Mickoleit, OECD
 

Organisation of OECD E-Leaders 2016 by Government of Estonia will take place in the framework of EU Structural Funds support scheme “Raising Public Awareness about the Information Society” and is funded by the European Regional Development Fund. 