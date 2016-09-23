E-Leaders 2016

|
Leading the Digital Transformation:
a data-driven public sector for sustainable and inclusive governance
Tallinn, Estonia
22-23 September 2016
At this 2016 edition, the OECD E-Leaders discussed how to make data-driven public sectors a reality. Digital technologies can enable a more strategic management and use of data, thus generating a real transformation of the public sector. But are the E-Leaders capable of driving this transformation?
The meeting provided delegates with the opportunity to discuss the different meanings of "data driven public sector", and the boundaries for their development in different contexts. Discussions focused on the concrete actions needed to improve data management and embed data use throughout the policy cycle, as well as service design and delivery, with the ultimate goal of enhancing public sector productivity and inclusive decision-making processes for higher overall social well-being.
Topics discussed:
- Leading and governing data driven public sectors
- Infrastructural and enablers for data-driven public sectors
- Data-driven public sectors to strengthen trust in government
- Creating learning organisations for continuous data-driven public sector innovation
|
|
OECD Recommendation on Digital Government Strategies
Adopted by the OECD Council on 15 July 2014
Publications
Open Government Data in Mexico
Digital Government in Chile
Digital Transformation of Welfare Services
Working Papers
Open Government Data
Barbara Ubaldi, OECD
Social Media Use by Governments
Arthur Mickoleit, OECD
