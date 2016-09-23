E-Leaders 2016

Leading the Digital Transformation:

a data-driven public sector for sustainable and inclusive governance Tallinn, Estonia

22-23 September 2016 Communiqué - 23 September 2016 At this 2016 edition, the OECD E-Leaders discussed how to make data-driven public sectors a reality. Digital technologies can enable a more strategic management and use of data, thus generating a real transformation of the public sector. But are the E-Leaders capable of driving this transformation?

The meeting provided delegates with the opportunity to discuss the different meanings of "data driven public sector", and the boundaries for their development in different contexts. Discussions focused on the concrete actions needed to improve data management and embed data use throughout the policy cycle, as well as service design and delivery, with the ultimate goal of enhancing public sector productivity and inclusive decision-making processes for higher overall social well-being. Topics discussed:

Leading and governing data driven public sectors

Infrastructural and enablers for data-driven public sectors

Data-driven public sectors to strengthen trust in government

Creating learning organisations for continuous data-driven public sector innovation